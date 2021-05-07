Retiring Gundersen pediatrician receives mayoral proclamation

A La Crosse pediatrician was honored Friday with a proclamation from Mayor Mitch Reynolds, his retirement date now officially John Peter Temple Day.
Dr. Temple, who specializes in children and adolescents with epilepsy, headaches, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, chronic encephalopathies or sleep disorders, has worked at Gundersen Health System since July 1991, his retirement coming just before his 30th anniversary with the hospital.
Temple was celebrated with the following declaration from Mayor Reynolds:
WHEREAS, John Peter Temple MD has provided care for children for 29+ years as a Pediatric Neurologist at Gundersen Health System; and
WHEREAS, John Peter Temple MD has provided on-call coverage for 29+ years for Pediatric Neurology at Gundersen Health System; and
WHEREAS, John Peter Temple MD has provided a leadership role for the Pediatric Neuro-Development Clinic; and
WHEREAS, John Peter Temple MD has mentored countless medical residents and medical students for 29+ years; and
WHEREAS, John Peter Temple MD provided care for children with special needs at Chileda Institute; and
WHEREAS, John Peter Temple MD provided leadership and coordination for the Pediatric First Seizure Clinic and for the Pediatric Headache Clinic at Gundersen Health System; and
WHEREAS, John Peter Temple MD has been an active member of the La Crosse Rotary; and
WHEREAS, John Peter Temple MD has always led by example, always collaborating with the Pediatric Neurology associate staff, registered nurses, EEG technologists, medical assistants, and office staff; and
WHEREAS, John Peter Temple MD has been an outstanding and supportive supervisory physician and role model to associate staff in Pediatric Neurology.
WHEREAS, John Peter Temple MD has enjoyed his Wednesday golf dates with his life-long Golf Buddies!
NOW, THEREFORE, I, MITCH REYNOLDS MAYOR OF THE CITY OF LA CROSSE, do hereby proclaim May 7th as John Peter Temple Day in the City of La Crosse. Dated on this 7th day of May in the year Two Thousand Twenty-One.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.