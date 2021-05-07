Retiring Gundersen pediatrician receives mayoral proclamation

WHEREAS, John Peter Temple MD provided leadership and coordination for the Pediatric First Seizure Clinic and for the Pediatric Headache Clinic at Gundersen Health System; and

WHEREAS, John Peter Temple MD has been an active member of the La Crosse Rotary; and

WHEREAS, John Peter Temple MD has always led by example, always collaborating with the Pediatric Neurology associate staff, registered nurses, EEG technologists, medical assistants, and office staff; and

WHEREAS, John Peter Temple MD has been an outstanding and supportive supervisory physician and role model to associate staff in Pediatric Neurology.

WHEREAS, John Peter Temple MD has enjoyed his Wednesday golf dates with his life-long Golf Buddies!

NOW, THEREFORE, I, MITCH REYNOLDS MAYOR OF THE CITY OF LA CROSSE, do hereby proclaim May 7th as John Peter Temple Day in the City of La Crosse. Dated on this 7th day of May in the year Two Thousand Twenty-One.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.