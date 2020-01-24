Rev. Jim Riley celebrates his 80th with song

Rev. Jim Riley will celebrate his 80th birthday with a benefit concert presented by Dr. Christopher Mechell of St. Cloud State University at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at Old Main, 20869 College Ave., Galesville.
The concert will feature selections of classical music, alongside a viewing of Riley’s own photo collection, and an open house reception to follow.
Donations will support stipends for students performing the Gale Star program at Old Main. Riley chairs the Old Main performing arts committee as well as the Charles Wesley Center for Sacred Music and Arts.