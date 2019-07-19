On Sunday, July 21, Living Word Christian Church in La Crosse welcomes the Rev. Ray Bensch as its guest minister for 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. worship services.
The Rev. Ray Bensch is the founder of Many Waters International Ministries. He is known for his work in the Ministry of Helps and on the staff of his mentor, the Rev. Mark T. Barclay, for over 13 years.
Childcare will be provided.
For more information contact Living Word Christian Church, 2015 Ward Ave., at 608-787-5992 or visit lwcclax.com
