The finish line is in sight for a comprehensive revision of the pay scales for clerical and paraprofessional employees of La Crosse County, a process that began about two and a half years ago.
Members of the La Crosse County Board’s Executive Committee unanimously approved a proposed new pay scale Wednesday, sending the matter to the full board for final approval at the Aug. 16 monthly meeting.
The pay classification system being replaced was extremely complicated and inconsistent, with different rates of pay for comparable positions in different departments, mainly as a result of collective bargaining history.
The pay schedule for union clerical and paraprofessional staff members, for example, currently has 54 different pay rates with 22 levels and 66 different position titles. Different positions have varying number of wage steps — as few as three and as many as nine — and almost half the job classification levels skip steps.
The administrative team that worked on the new pay classification system used a point system that compares factors in three key areas for each job title — knowledge required, responsibility and working conditions — and pared the 22 pay levels down to four, each with seven wage steps.
Although the team’s analysis found that a small number of employees are being paid more than the new classification system calls for, no pay cuts are planned. When those employees are replaced, though, the new hires will be paid at the level called for under the revamped system.
The new system is much simpler and more transparent and, according to County Administrator Steve O’Malley, offers flexibility to make changes if the county needs to adjust pay rates to more effectively attract and retain employees. “This really sets the stage for making macro or micro adjustments over time,” said O’Malley, who marked the 15th anniversary Wednesday of the day he started as county administrator.
If approved by the full county board, the new pay classification system, which affects 286 employees, would go into effect in September. The additional cost of pay adjustments made in the revisions for the remainder of the year will be $18,370.
The clerical and paraprofessional workers represent two of the 18 pay grades, and most of them have either been updated or didn’t require changes.
Pay rates for nurses, aides and other staff at the county’s Hillview and Lakeview health care facilities were previously equalized and will be evaluated for adjustments because of difficulty filling positions due to competitive market pressure, possibly as part of the 2019 budget.
Similarly, changes in the pay rates for the highway department are being developed and might be considered before the end of the year, O’Malley noted, because of a tight market for equipment operators and mechanics.
The pay schedule for professional, salaried, department head and managerial non-union staff is the next one due for revisions, with an independent consultant to be hired to conduct a study that could take up to a year and a half.
The executive committee also unanimously approved two other resolutions Wednesday, one accepting the results of a financial audit from Baker Tilly Virchow Krause that gave the county a glowing review and one that authorizes $2.8 million in borrowing to pay for this year’s county highway improvement program. If the latter resolution gets approval from at least three-fourths of the county board members present next at next week’s meeting, the county would award the general obligation bonds in September.
Will any of them make more money than Millionaire O’Malley?
