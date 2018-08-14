SPARTA — Former city of Tomah police chief Wes Revels took an early lead Tuesday in scattered returns in the Republican primary for Monroe County sheriff.
With just three of the county’s 40 municipalities reporting, including the city of Sparta, Revels led with 267 votes. City of Tomah Police Department Lieutenant Ron Waddell was second with 224 votes, followed by Wilton Police Chief Jeremy Likely with 189 and former Kingsport, Tenn., police officer Rick Dickenson with 64.
Revels ran for sheriff in 2014 and lost narrowly in the Republican primary to Scott Perkins, who was unopposed in the general election. Perkins isn’t seeking another term.
The Republican primary winner will face Democrat Jeff Schwanz in the general election.
