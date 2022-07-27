Revenue Secretary Peter Barca holds summit with 8 former DOR Secretaries

MADISON — Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) Secretary Peter Barca welcomed eight former Secretaries of Revenue, representing seven different administrations, to the department's headquarters on Tuesday.

The summit of former DOR Secretaries was held as part of a broader series of internal department events to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the formation of the department’s Income, Sales and Excise Tax Division as well as the 50th anniversary of the formation of its Audit and Compliance Bureaus.

The secretaries had varied professional backgrounds prior to serving the Department of Revenue and included state legislators, a Madison Alderman, a U.S. Army veteran, a Wisconsin Badger and Chicago Bears football player, math teacher, tax attorney, member of Congress, U.S. State Department Senior Advisor, real estate developer and Wisconsin State Budget Director.

Former DOR Secretary Rick Chandler, notably, held the position twice, non-consecutively, under two separate governors.

They discussed the past, present, and future of the department and shared their experiences and challenges, touching on key accomplishments during their respective tenures. These included the addition of personal computers for staff, the launch of the department’s website, the implementation of electronic filing, the addition of the Wisconsin Lottery to the department, combined reporting, and the creation of the Division of Research and Analysis, now known as the Research and Policy Division.

Much of the conversation revolved around the increasing importance of technology and its role in increasing efficiency and providing better customer service over the past 50 years. All secretaries commended the staff who worked with them for their professionalism and desire to serve the residents of Wisconsin.

Participating secretaries:

Secretary Peter Barca, Gov. Tony Evers 2019 – present

Secretary Rick Chandler, Gov. Scott Walker 2011 – 2019

Secretary Roger Ervin, Gov. Jim Doyle 2007 – 2010

Secretary Michael Morgan, Gov. Jim Doyle 2003 – 2006

Secretary Rick Chandler, Gov. Scott McCallum 2001 – 2003

Secretary Cate Zeuske, Gov. Tommy Thompson 1996 – 2001

Secretary Mark Bugher, Gov. Tommy Thompson 1988 – 1996

Secretary Karen Case, Gov. Tommy Thompson 1987 – 1988

Secretary Mike Ley, Gov. Tony Earl 1983 – 1987

Secretary Dennis Conta, Gov. Martin Schreiber 1977 - 1979