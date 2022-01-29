Revisions help grow Next Chapter-La Crosse

Like a book in production, Next Chapter-La Crosse has had its share of edits and revisions since it began two and a half years ago.

But Chris Crye, executive director, is pleased with the progress. “I feel we’re really in a great spot now,” he said about La Crosse’s newest faith-based re-entry program for ex-offenders.

For Crye, Next Chapter-La Crosse is the culmination of several previous programs. During his 18-year pastorate at Neighborhood City Church, Crye ran a work program and a prison ministry, but Next Chapter-La Crosse is unique. It requires transitional housing as well as a thorough understanding of the steps people need to manage a successful life after jail.

After working out of his own home for more than a year, a property on La Crosse’s south side finally became available. But it needed extensive renovation. Thus began the revisions.

For over a month, a work team from Bethany Free Church in La Crosse moved walls and doors, creating office space and a warm, livable environment for up to eight residents in the 1901 circa structure.

“The house is the center of the vision,” said Crye. “We’re not a recovery house, but were more than a halfway house. We call it a discipleship home.”

Along with employment and Christ-centered relationships, the home functions like the third leg of a stool to support the program.

So to keep up with the ever-changing demands, Crye hired Kevin Holcomb as facilities director. Holcomb is currently in the planning stages of converting the basement into a multipurpose room. Holcomb also functions as house manager; enforcing rules, handing out chores and purchasing food and supplies.

But there were more revisions. “I think we underestimated what we needed to learn,” Crye admitted. Most importantly, identifying various components of the reentry process, then building a program to match. And one critical component was resident preparation.”

Crye explained that 89% of people incarcerated in Wisconsin also suffer from some kind of addiction. “They’re just not ready to be here,” said Crye.

Incoming behaviors had to change before he put out the welcome mat, so Crye hired Dean Ciokiewicz as Re-entry and Discipleship Navigator to prepare ex-offenders for living in the home. On average, Crye and his staff help manage over 20 potential residents in various stages of recovery before they receive a room. It’s a rigorous route, often fraught with reversals.

Once at the house, new residents come under the care of Ciokiewicz. Having Dean on-board with experience gave us the opportunity to build on our mistakes, said Crye. “We’ve figured out what it takes to walk guys through the process.” Which is something Ciokiewicz knows a lot about.

“Navigation is the process of getting them through all the battles I went through,” said Ciokiewicz who fought addictions of his own for nearly 40 years. He describes his role as someone sitting next to a driver in a car. “I’m holding a map and giving them directions and showing them resources,” said Ciokiewicz.

Next Chapter is openly Christian in its approach, and both Crye and Ciokiewicz advocate the power of prayer. “You need a power outside the man to change the man. We’re not about rehabilitation, but transformation,” said Crye.

For clients who eschew the Christian perspective, Next Chapter offers referrals. But some like Matt Hey appreciate the direction. Hey works 30 hours a week and is in his second month of the program which could last from six to 12 months. His goal is to save enough money to move out on his own.

Sitting across from a volunteer, Hey thumbs through his Bible. “They’re helping me get my life back together,” he said, “And they help me with my relationship with Christ.”

Next Chapter uses funding from private donors, churches and an occasional grant to finance the program. And as far as Hey is concerned, they’ve been successful.

“I’m not in a hurry to leave this part of my life,” he said. For more information see nextchapterlacrosse.org.

