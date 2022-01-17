Revived Winter Fest in Sparta set for Jan. 20-22

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of Sparta Quest Winter Fest. The event will be held Jan. 20-22 at Memorial Park.

Winter Fest was once a qualifying race on the Iditarod dog sled circuit, but the Sparta venue was scrapped due to unreliable snowfall. A new Winter Fest planning committee was then formed to revive a mid-winter festival in Sparta.

"The weather can be difficult to predict, but I feel that the events we have going on can be altered enough to work with our various weather patterns," said Sparta Chamber executive director Heidi Prestwood.

The festivities kick off Thursday with Dueling Pianos to help raise funds to maintain Winter Fest as an annual event. The show runs from 6-9 p.m. at the American Legion hall. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $50.

Friday's activities begin at 4 p.m. with a bonfire lighting by the Army 10-miler team. There will also be children's activities, snowshoeing with showshoes available for rent by the Sparta Area School District and an ice sculpting contest. Food will be on sale, and the beer garden is open from 4-8 p.m.

Saturday morning begins with a Junior Jack breakfast sponsored by the Eagles Club from 9-11:30 a.m. inside the yoga studio. Other events include a fat tire bike race at 11 a.m., snow fort building and professional chainsaw carvers at 11 a.m. Closing ceremonies will be held at 4:15.

For more information on Winter Fest and how to register for events, visit the Sparta Chamber's Facebook page.

