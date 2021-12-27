RHYMES to hold open interviews, Winter Blues event

Runaway and Homeless Youth Mediation and Emergency Services (RHYMES) will host open interviews for Shelter & Youth Advocate positions, and Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge (BLACK) will be on site to interview for AmeriCorps positions with their work with runaway and homeless youth.

The dates will be 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 29, and 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. The event will take place at 2505 Weston St., La Crosse.

For more information, contact Rosanne at 608-406-2992.

Winter Blues will include a temporary tattoo station; creative corner for painting and drawing; games, music, food and beverages, a movie, opportunities to connect with other youth, and more. All attendees are asked to wear something blue. RHYMES staff will provide tours, program information and services available for runaway and homeless youth, and be available to answer questions.

Winter Blues is for youth 12-18 years old. We hope you will join us at Winter Blues. For more information or to register to attend Winter Blues, contact Rosanne at 608-406-2992.

