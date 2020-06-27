Rich Bain: Thanks for large show of kindness

On Monday afternoon, I was completing a 25-mile training ride on my bicycle.
Crossing the new bridge at Hwy. 61 in La Crescent, I hit loose gravel and tumbled over the handlebars. Stunned, scraped and bleeding, I called out.
Several cars, an 18-wheeler and a kind cyclist named Martha all stopped to help. A kind and helpful Houston County sheriff’s deputy, Justin Thorson, called the EMTs.
He said that within a few minutes they got 10 calls from motorists. Eight La Crosse and La Crescent EMT people showed up at the same time with equipment.
I was examined curbside, treated for cuts and contusions and was pronounced well.
I will never forget how well these professionals cooperated and how cared for and cared about I felt.
EMT Kora used her natural leadership abilities to coordinate this caring crowd. Officer Thorson stood back with a watchful eye as my bicycle and I were fixed. He seemed to have the last word that the responders clearly respected.
We have outstanding law enforcement and first responders in both cities. About 25 people had a hand in this relatively minor incident. Nice to know we are all in such good hands.
We are lucky. Good, decent, caring Midwestern people.
Rich Bain, La Crosse
