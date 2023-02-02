The 993-acre Fancy Creek Llama Farm near Richland Center is permanently protected by Mississippi Valley Conservancy through an agreement with owner Marilyn Houck in honor of her late husband and his parents and grandparents. The creek restoration project will help to protect neighbors and community from flooding during extreme weather. Photo by Conservancy staff.
Fancy Creek is being reconnected with its original creek bed and wetlands through a partner conservation project. The land, with its restored creek will forever be protected from development by a conservation agreement with Mississippi Valley Conservancy. Photo by Conservancy staff.
Marilyn Houck has permanently protected her farmland and its water resources through an agreement with Mississippi Valley Conservancy in honor of her late husband and his parents and grandparents. Generations of conservation practices have protected the land for wildlife habitat, farming, and water protection.
On a recent tour of her Fancy Creek Llama Farm via her utility terrain vehicle, Marilyn Houck explained the features of this special land and the efforts of generations to conserve it.
Accompanied by one journalist and five dogs that went along for the ride, Marilyn pointed out the woodlands, clear springs, prairie plantings and Fancy Creek, all of which make up her 993-acre farm north of Richland Center.
“Both Kent, my late husband, and I agreed: We did not want to see this property developed into acres of housing. I am sure he would be pleased with our agreement with Mississippi Valley Conservancy to conserve the land.”
The property is a land mass of three connecting farms that Kent’s grandparents and parents acquired in a series of transactions over the years. The most recent acquisition of land was in about 1956 when Kent’s parents, Nelson and Alice Houck, bought the land at the end of the valley. The homestead there got its water by the pailful from the spring at the bottom of the hill just below the house. Fortunately, they had a large family to carry water. More recently, Marilyn and Kent shared a happy married life in this house with a couple of added rooms.
Marilyn chose to honor Kent, his grandparents and his parents with conservation. “Their vision and judgment were meant to preserve this land. Without their vision and the opportunity to purchase the land and put together a farm that worked and complied with good agricultural practices, this farm would have been lost to the pressure of housing developments.”
Just as Marilyn and Kent hoped, a recently signed easement with MVC will permanently prevent development and mining from harming water and wildlife habitat on the land.
The farm remains in Marilyn’s ownership, and she will continue to rent out the cropland and pasture, to harvest timber under a management plan, and otherwise inhabit the land as she has in the past. If she wanted to, she could construct buildings in designated building zones. She can also sell or donate the land, but any future owner must abide by the terms of the easement, which is now permanently part of the property’s title.
Regarding her agreement, Marilyn says, “I’m encouraging my neighbors to do the same thing.”
One of Marilyn’s favorite parts of the farm is the large spring just down the hill near her house. She can see it from the kitchen. The spring is noted in plat books as early as 1874, but it has a history that reaches back far before that, as far back as 900 AD, when native peoples inhabited the land. “My husband’s father was interested in this particular piece of property because this spring and others up the valley that made this land a perfect place to winter-over livestock,” Marilyn explains. “The family who lived here in the 1950s cooled the milk from their few milking cows in the runoff from the spring in a small cooling shed called a spring-house.” Marilyn and her sister, Judith, still use a siphon to keep the 50-gallon watering tanks full and flowing for the llamas on the farm.
Of particular interest to Marilyn has always been what to do about Fancy Creek, nearly a mile of which runs through her farm. Like many streams in the area, it was straightened in 1947 to better drain the land for agricultural use. The result is a ditch that directs water and sediment downstream like a fire-hose, increasing the likelihood of flooding downstream, including on the Pine River through Richland Center. The original streambed is still intact, and the associated floodplain and wetlands still support considerable native vegetation such as sedges and many other wetland plants.
“As I’d walk the dogs every day the length of our country road,” said Marilyn, “I could see the creek and its potential and always wondered if it could be restored. After all, the old meandering oxbows are still there, just waiting – many of them filled with water from the springs in the valley.” In the hope of answering her question of whether or not the creek could be restored, Marilyn put in a call to the Wisconsin Wetlands Association, which quickly saw the potential for a watershed-sized restoration that would not only bring back the diversity of the creek and the floodplain function, but also retard water flow to better protect downstream properties and municipalities.
The partnership soon grew to include the state DOT, Southwest Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, multiple local and state agencies, university groups, and most important, neighbors, who want to join the effort to restore the creek. With the MVC easement, Marilyn’s part of a restored Fancy Creek will be protected in perpetuity.
“The site will demonstrate the importance of wetland restoration to climate resilience, and the benefit of reconnecting creeks and streams to the surrounding floodplain to mitigate issues of flooding,” according to the MVC’s conservation director Abbie Church.
The Houck farm is scenic and diverse, comprised of working croplands, oak woodlands, pollinator plantings, wetlands, cliffs and sedge meadow. “This property has everything,” said Church. “While hiking the woods this spring, I heard both black-billed and yellow-billed cuckoos calling.” She said both species are in decline and prefer to nest in large, dense woodland. Their presence on the property during nesting season speaks to the diversity and quality of the woods and riparian areas.
“Kent and his father had a farm plan,” Marilyn explains, “and, through the years, we have all used good conservation practices to keep the land stable, including no-till planting and contour farming. Areas of highly erodible soils have been planted with native prairie plants specifically selected to support pollinators and prevent run-off into the creek, and to help keep the farm’s forest land growing and productive, it has been in the Managed Forest Program for over 35 years, with the membership in the program having been renewed in 2021 for another 50 years.”
At 993 acres, the Houck farm is the largest conservation agreement to date for Mississippi Valley Conservancy, an accredited nonprofit land trust that serves nine counties of southwest Wisconsin. Like many who create an MVC agreement, Marilyn wants her protected land to be a legacy, honoring her family and the original owners of the land.
About Mississippi Valley Conservancy
Founded in 1997, Mississippi Valley Conservancy is a nationally accredited regional land trust that protects 25,066 acres of scenic lands in southwestern Wisconsin by working with private landowners, businesses, and local communities on voluntary conservation projects. The focus of the Conservancy is to conserve the forests, prairies, wetlands, streams, and farms that support native wildlife and enrich communities for the health and well-being of current and future generations. For more information about how you can become a member or a volunteer, visit Mississippi Valley Conservancy’s website. There you can also find out more about learning opportunities, events, and ways to support the Conservancy’s work. www.MississippiValleyConservancy.org.(tncms-asset)011eff06-c681-5e36-be4d-87683d1ee91f[0](/tncms-asset)
