 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richland Center man arrested on OWI 5th offense
0 Comments
top story

Richland Center man arrested on OWI 5th offense

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Richland Center man was arrested early Saturday morning for OWI, 5th offense.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg

Vernon R. Washington, 41, was taken into custody by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post after being stopped at 2:11 a.m. Sept. 18 on WB I-90 in Monroe County. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol Communications Center had received multiple calls of a silver SUV being driven on the interstate in Juneau County headed north, with the vehicle going all over the roadway and nearly crashing on numerous occasions. State Troopers located and stopped the vehicle. Troopers observed signs of impairment in the driver and standardized field sobriety tests were administered. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Madison police officer caught on camera

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News