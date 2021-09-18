Richland Center man arrested on OWI 5th offense

A Richland Center man was arrested early Saturday morning for OWI, 5th offense.
Vernon R. Washington, 41, was taken into custody by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post after being stopped at 2:11 a.m. Sept. 18 on WB I-90 in Monroe County.
The Wisconsin State Patrol Communications Center had received multiple calls of a silver SUV being driven on the interstate in Juneau County headed north, with the vehicle going all over the roadway and nearly crashing on numerous occasions. State Troopers located and stopped the vehicle. Troopers observed signs of impairment in the driver and standardized field sobriety tests were administered.
