Ridge History Park on Middle Ridge will celebrate the community-funded refurbishing of the historic Steam Engine and installation of a life-sized bronze statue resembling the Mobil Station attendant at the Ridgefest and Car Show, July 28.
The park features a 19th century schoolhouse as a reminder of the days when close to 200,000 one-room schools peppered the landscape of rural America. The Mobil Station of the 1920s is a standard of the days when the attendant rushed out to clean the windshields and check the oil, and the statue going up there will join the Franciscan sister, who watches over the schoolhouse.
For more information about plans for the park, visit ridgehistorypark.com or contact Julie Hundt, park director, at 608-783-6745.
