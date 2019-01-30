It was minus 15 degrees outside on Wednesday, but a balmy 60 degrees inside the Route 6 North Side bus.
And it'll stay that way inside if the ridership on the 11:42 a.m. loop remains lower than usual, said Jason Yang, a La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility driver, who started his shift at 5:25 a.m. when it was 24 degrees below zero.
Fewer passengers to pick up means opening the doors fewer times, which keeps the cold air out, Yang said.
Many of his regular passengers, who rely on the Route 6 to get around the north side of town or transfer to Onalaska and French Island, have opted to stay home as the polar vortex leaves parts of the Upper Midwest and Canada with temperatures colder than Antarctica.
Nevertheless, the city's buses have been operating on schedule and on time, said MTU director Adam Lorentz.
And not all the buses are empty, Lorentz said. "I'm assuming the ridership will be down today but I was surprised by the number of people I saw."
A good number of people called in Wednesday morning asking whether the buses were running because their cars refused to start, Lorentz said.
Lorentz said they made the decision to keep public transportation running despite the extreme cold after The Salvation Army of La Crosse County asked about day passes for people who rely on the buses to see the doctor or run errands.
Yang, who prepared for the cold by wearing thermals and a sweatshirt under his regular uniform, said he doesn't remember the last time he's driven in such frigid temperatures.
A passenger got off at the first stop after the bus pulled out of the station. Then the bus remained empty until Erla Demehn, 68, hopped on outside the Salvation Army's thrift store at 728 Copeland Ave.
Demehn, who doesn't drive, said she had taken the bus to the thrift store because she didn't want to be cooped up inside. So she thought she'd do a bit of shopping.
For what?
"Who knows," Demehn said. "But they're not open today. Too cold."
Demehn said she relies on the bus to get around. And she feels safer knowing that she'll get where she needs to go and there are people around if she should fall or have a medical emergency, she said. "It's a lifesaver. It's a godsend."
Demehn, who was on her way back to the Salvation Army's emergency shelter at 223 N. Eighth St., said she would take the bus to the La Crosse Warming Center in the evening for dinner and some company.
Yang stopped the bus to let a single passenger on at the transfer point. It's usually one of his more popular stops, he said.
A third passenger got on outside Sauber Manor.
Having fewer passengers and making stops fewer does make for an easier day, Yang said. "Today has been our relax day."
