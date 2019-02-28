Rigoberta Menchu is considered to be the leading advocate of Guatemalan Indian rights and ethno-cultural reconciliation. In 1992, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her work. As a young child from a poor Quiche branch of the Maya culture, she helped in her family’s agricultural work and worked on coffee plantations. As a teenager she became involved in social reform activities with the Catholic Church and began to fight for the rights of indigenous Guatemalan women. Her family’s activism led to persecution by the military government. Her family was accused of taking part in guerrilla activities and her father was imprisoned and tortured. After he was released, he started the Committee of the Peasant Union and Rigoberta also joined. Her brother, her father and her mother were all killed in the violence. In 1981, Rigoberta had to go into hiding in Guatemala. She then fled to Mexico. She has returned to her homeland on at least three occasions, but has been met with death threats. Her work speaking about and writing about the need for human rights improvements for indigenous Guatemalan women continues.
WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH
