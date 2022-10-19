Rising Star Ah Vang

Ah Vang

Age as of Sept. 1: 32

Town of residence: Winona, MN

Occupation/Company: HR Business Partner at Dairyland Power Cooperative

Family: Matt Fitzgerald (Husband) and Kennedi Fitzgerald (Daughter)

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

My most recent and proudest professional accomplishment would have to be that in the five months of my promotion to HR Business Partner, I recruited and filled 28 positions within the Operations Division.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

From time to time, I volunteer as a Hmong Interpreter for the elders in the Winona community. Growing up with immigrant parents, I understand the daily struggles they face with communication and have always enjoyed being an advocate for them because I believe that everyone’s voice should be heard.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community.

I’ve always had a good work ethic and a lot of determination but what inspires me to be a leader in my organization are my colleagues. I honestly work with such a talented group of individuals at Dairyland and it’s amazing. I’ve been here for over a year and it’s been a breath of fresh air. I work for a great organization and a leader who is an impeccable mentor. She makes it easy for me to come to work every day and give 110%.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Know when to walk away when things no longer serve you. Believe in yourself and know your worth because there are no limitations to your passions and dreams. Invest in yourself and stay uncomfortable and hungry.