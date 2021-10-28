Rising Star Neil Cox

Neil Cox is a member of the 2021 Rising Stars Under 40 recognized by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group.

Age as of Sept. 1, 2021: 37

Town of residence: Black River Falls

Occupation/company: Family medicine doctor

Family: Wife and two sons (7 and 2)

What is your proudest professional accomplishment?

My proudest professional accomplishment is getting hired at a clinic where the first consideration is the needs of our patients and not the bottom line. The focus on community benefit allowed me to spearhead the development of a protocol to provide addiction-fighting drugs to people who have difficulty getting transportation to the Ho-Chunk nation's clinics. The Ho-Chunk nation's focus on community was also a source of inspiration when we worked to dispense vaccines beyond just the Nation and its employees earlier this year; I will always be proud of being a small part of this work.

Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why?

I give blood and donate my hair because I can. There's always a shortage of blood and it's not a resource that a person can safely wait around for. Although the hair is much less urgent than blood (thankfully, since I can only donate hair every two years), I believe it is important for people to have control over how they look - especially when they are ill. I'm thankful to have been invited to some of the cultural doings of the Ho-Chunk, which I'm always honored to attend. I also have presented at and attended some of the activities organized by Jackson in Action and The Hub because teaching about healthy lifestyle is a very important part of a doctor's job.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community.

I think of myself as more of a facilitator than a leader. My inspiration comes from the issues I hear community members talking about. The desire and effort of people to fix a problem is incredibly inspiring. When people show optimism (that a problem can be fixed) and creativity (proposing and attempting various solutions), I can't help but get excited and join in.

What advice would you offer younger leaders to aid their success?

Put yourself in situations (a career, a major, a friend group) where you can live out your convictions daily. Don't commit most of your waking hours to money or prestige and then working on a passion project in your free time. When your daily life is in agreement with your passions and dreams, you are inspired to do things that in turn inspire others.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0