Rising Stars 'true leaders in their workplaces and communities'

They are the heroes who make our region a great place to live and work — the winners of the annual 7 Rivers Alliance and River Valley Media Group Rising Stars Under 40.

The 7 Rivers Alliance — a regional economic development group — sought nominations from throughout the region for young men and women who are making a difference. This year we have selected 28 recipients from three states.

“The stories of these exceptional people are inspiring and show how fortunate we are to have them living and working in our communities,” said Chris Hardie, CEO of the 7 Rivers Alliance. “They are true leaders in their workplaces and communities.”

“We are honored to be able to partner with the 7 Rivers Alliance for our annual Rising Stars event,” said Paul Pehler, president of River Valley Media Group and director of local sales. “I’m continually in awe of the talent that we have in our communities and region, and this year’s group is as remarkable as we’ve ever recognized in that aspect. Despite their accomplishments, they share a similar characteristic as all past recipients — humility. This group has made, and continues to make, a profound impact on our region and they’ve stayed grounded in doing so.”

The winners will be recognized in a reception tonight at the La Crescent Event Center.

“Selecting winners from all of the outstanding nominations is not an easy task — everyone nominated clearly makes a difference in their community,” Hardie said. “These are men and women in our region whose endeavors enrich our lives and raise the bar for all of us.”