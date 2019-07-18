Ferryville tourism officials are offering a carpool to the beginning of the River Bluff Daze Hike, meeting at 8:30 a.m. July 27 at the Ferryville Boat Landing and traveling to the trail head on North Buck Creek Road.
Organizers say this gradual, family-friendly 1½-mile hike through the blufftop habitat is a great way to relax and enjoy the natural beauty. After the hike, participants will have time to attend the Market in the Park, the antique tractor pull or stay for the fireworks show at about 9 p.m.
For more information call 608-734-9018.
