Drum corps is back with the Blue Stars’ River City Rhapsody Drum & Bugle Corps event. The night of drum corps features performances by eight of the best drum and bugle corps in the world at UW-La Crosse's Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Sunday, July 9.

Performing corps will be: Blue Stars Drum & Bugle Corps of La Crosse; Boston Crusaders of Boston; Phantom Regiment of Rockford, Illinois; Colts of Dubuque, Iowa; Troopers of Casper, Wyoming; Crossman of San Antonia, Texas; Madison Scouts of Madison, Wisconsin; and Genesis of Austin, Texas. About 165 young adults ages 15-21 make up each corps; which consists of brass, percussion and color guards.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are $20 for premium sections and $30 to $40 for super sections in advance. Tickets increase the day of the show. Discounted tickets are available for children 17 and younger and groups of 20 or more. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.rivercityrhapsody.com or by calling 317-275-1212.