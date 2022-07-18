 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

River City Water Ski Team plans 50th anniversary celebration

  • 0

La Crosse's River City Water Ski Team plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Club's formation and first water ski show.

The celebration will be August 20 with a fun alumni ski competition at the Airport Beach on French Island at 1-3 in the afternoon and an event at the Copeland Oktoberfest Pavillion starting at 5:30. The evening event will include dinner, memorabilia displays, and a short program.

They are still reaching out to locate and invite everyone who participated with the Team over those 50 years.

Find more information on the Facebook page "River City Water Ski Team 50th Anniversary" or contact Don Welch at DONWE@AOL.COM.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas sues White House for requiring abortions in medical emergencies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News