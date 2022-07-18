River City Water Ski Team plans 50th anniversary celebration

La Crosse's River City Water Ski Team plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Club's formation and first water ski show.

The celebration will be August 20 with a fun alumni ski competition at the Airport Beach on French Island at 1-3 in the afternoon and an event at the Copeland Oktoberfest Pavillion starting at 5:30. The evening event will include dinner, memorabilia displays, and a short program.

They are still reaching out to locate and invite everyone who participated with the Team over those 50 years.

Find more information on the Facebook page "River City Water Ski Team 50th Anniversary" or contact Don Welch at DONWE@AOL.COM.