River Clean Up 2022 set for May 7 in La Crosse

River Clean Up, La Crosse invites people of all ages to get outdoors and pitch in at its annual event on Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

The volunteer-driven community effort has pulled a total of 730,000 pounds of trash from La Crosse area waterways since 1992.

“In 29 years, we’ve pulled surprising things from the water,” says Amy Smith, long-time organizer. “We see big stuff like car parts, appliances, styrofoam and barrels. But more consistently, we see common trash that enters the water through storm drains. People don’t realize that the trash on lawns or in the street inevitably flows to the river. This clean up is an amazing opportunity to make a real difference in the health of our community and waterways.”

River Clean Up welcomes community volunteers to join the fun by boat or on foot. Volunteers pick up trash on the water, along shorelines and in neighborhood streets. Following the clean up, volunteers will be rewarded with an after party at the Copeland Park Shelter that includes food, drinks and door prizes.

Register online at rivercleanuplacrosse.com.

Financial contributions from community partners support this event and expand its impact. Donate at rivercleanuplacrosse.com. Questions about sponsorship can be emailed to organizers at rivercleanuplax@gmail.com.

Learn more at rivercleanuplacrosse.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/rivercleanuplacrosse.

