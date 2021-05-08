River Clean-up coming up

A reminder for the community: La Crosse's annual River Clean-up event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Volunteers of all ages are needed and welcomed to help restore the health and beauty of local waterways.

To join or learn more about the project, visit rivercleanuplacrosse.com. Pre-registration is encouraged but can also be made day-off at one of four Mississippi River landings at the Clinton St. West landing, Seventh St. landing, Goose Island West landing and Fred Funk landing on Brice Prairie.