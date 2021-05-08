 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
River Clean-up coming up
0 comments

River Clean-up coming up

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A reminder for the community: La Crosse's annual River Clean-up event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Volunteers of all ages are needed and welcomed to help restore the health and beauty of local waterways.

To join or learn more about the project, visit rivercleanuplacrosse.com. Pre-registration is encouraged but can also be made day-off at one of four Mississippi River landings at the Clinton St. West landing, Seventh St. landing, Goose Island West landing and Fred Funk landing on Brice Prairie.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News