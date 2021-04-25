River Clean Up La Crosse set for May 8

River Clean Up La Crosse is planning to hold its 28th annual River Clean Up, La Crosse on Saturday, May 8.

Volunteers have pulled more than 700,000 pounds of trash and debris from La Crosse area waterways during these events.

This year’s clean up is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 from 8 am to noon.

Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to join the fun by boat or by foot, and pick up trash on the water, along shorelines, and in neighborhood streets.

“This annual event is a great way to do something that has an immediate, tangible effect on our local waterways.”, says group coordinator Amy Smith. “By removing trash in and around the water, and even throughout city streets, we are creating safer waters for recreation and healthier habitats for wildlife.”

If community members want to learn more, register to volunteer or become a partner, visit www. rivercleanuplacrosse .com, or find the event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rivercleanuplacrosse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0