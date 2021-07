La Crosse’s annual River Clean Up, held in May, saw a record number of volunteers gather to restore the health and beauty of local waterways.

Four hundred and seventy community members spent their Saturday pulling a record total of 23,280 pounds of trash from local streets, shorelines and waterways.

Found during River Clean Up: 55 gallon barrels, tires, water heaters, propane tanks, bikes, car parts, huge chunks of styrofoam, appliances and way too many non-renewable plastics to count.

