River Clean Up still on for May 9 in La Crosse

La Crosse's annual River Clean Up event is still on for 8 a.m. to noon May 9, with new permissions and guidelines for volunteers as approved by both county Health Director Jen Rombalski and Sheriff Jeffrey Wolf.

Participants must pre-register online at rivercleanuplacrosse.com before checking in at the Clinton Street West Landing, the Seventh Street Landing, Goose Island West Lading or Fred Funk Landing on Brice Prairie.

After check-in, volunteers will receive trash bags and gloves, then move along the shorelines and through neighborhood streets to collect trash. Bags may be returned to the landing for disposal.

There will be no walk-up registrations, and anyone who does not pre-register should account for an additional 10 minutes to register by phone. No more than two River Clean Up representatives will be at each landing at any time, and will wear masks at all times.

Each landing will be supplied sanitizer; volunteers are encouraged to wear their own cloth masks. Volunteers are further encouraged to bring their own garbage bags, work alone or with household members, abide by social distancing guidelines and be patient with one another during this learning experience.

There will be no after-party, but this event is an opportunity to get outside and make a difference in the health and beauty of local waterways.

