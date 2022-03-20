River Education Days cancelled

Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge (TNWR) has made the decision to cancel the 2022 River Education Days (RED) event.

“We regret to inform our local community and schools that RED, our yearly event that normally happens during the month of May has been cancelled. Amidst the widespread COVID-19 virus pandemic that continues to affect our community and nation, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s RED event,” the wildlife refuge said in a news release

This decision was made following the current recommended Department of the Interior, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidance practice of practicing social distancing.

“We feel this is the best decision to maintain the health of our staff, volunteers, and especially our students and teachers,” the refuge said. “We are sincerely sorry for any inconvenience. However, we are planning a return of RED in 2023!”

The TNWR and the USFWS is committed to the safety of our visitors, staff, and volunteers. We are looking forward to an in-person RED in 2023.

For more information, visit the Trempealeau National Wildlife and Refuge website at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/trempealeau.

