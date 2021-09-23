River Point District fill not yet complete, site to be secured for Oktoberfest

Crews are not quite finished filling the future site of River Point District, prompting security measures for the plot of land next weekend for Oktoberfest, officials said at a La Crosse Redevelopment Authority meeting Thursday.
The 65-acre site sits just north of the Oktoberfest grounds near downtown, and while crews estimated they would be finished bringing the land out of the flood zone by Sept. 30, they will now ask for an extension to extend the deadline through the end of October.
"The fill is not yet done," said city planner Andrea Trane.
Trane told the RDA that the city at this time was not looking at any penalties for the delayed schedule.
"It's not impeding any kind of development, it's not going to change the construction date in the end, and we can keep moving things forward," she said.
The site will now be a live construction zone during one of the busiest weekends for downtown La Crosse, when tens of thousands of people usually flood in for Oktoberfest — this year its 60th celebration — and equipment is likely to remain on the site while the fest occurs next door.
To secure the site crews will place snow fencing around the property, and the city Street Department will be placing no trespassing signs throughout to deter individuals from accessing the site. In addition, Trane said the La Crosse Police Department is in the loop that members of the public should not be on the property.
"Security on the site, we feel good about all the different departments that are helping us make sure that River Point District is secure during Oktoberfest," Trane said.
The site will also serve as the launching pad for a fireworks show for Oktoberfest this year for the first time to celebrate the 60th year of the event, after the RDA granted the request.
Skyrockers will set off two shows over the Oktoberfest weekend, and they will launch the fireworks off on the bike trail behind the festgrounds, which is on the River Point site. A site map shows the launching point will be 600 feet from the boundary of the fest grounds.
"It's the best location to safely fly and entertain our crowd at the fest grounds," an official with Skyrockers told the RDA Thursday.
Officials said the fireworks will leave behind little debris and the only thing that would fall from the sky is biodegradable. Crews will also man security of the site during the show and will clean up afterwards.
The RDA was cautious about the liability and insurance that would come with the fireworks display on its site, and approved it with the condition that the city attorney sign off.
The first show of the weekend will occur on opening night, Thursday, at 9, and an additional show on Saturday night at 9, officials said.
