 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
River Valley Media Group celebrates military heroes in La Crosse, Chippewa and Winona area
0 comments
featured

River Valley Media Group celebrates military heroes in La Crosse, Chippewa and Winona area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We saluted reader-nominated veterans from western Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota during August in the Wednesday and weekend editions — our second year of featuring Stories of Honor.

Stories of Honor: Profiles of military heroes celebrated in 2020

The River Valley Media Group saluted reader-nominated veterans from western Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota during August in the Wednesday and Sunday editions – our second year of featuring Stories of Honor.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Stories of Honor 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News