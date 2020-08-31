River Valley Media Group celebrates military heroes in La Crosse, Chippewa and Winona area

We saluted reader-nominated veterans from western Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota during August in the Wednesday and weekend editions — our second year of featuring Stories of Honor.
Stories of Honor: Profiles of military heroes celebrated in 2020
The River Valley Media Group saluted reader-nominated veterans from western Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota during August in the Wednesday and Sunday editions – our second year of featuring Stories of Honor.
Although he received various medals for his service, the achievement Dave Turner is most proud of his tour in Vietnam was having kept his troo…
Seven decades later, Lorenz “L.P.” Pinski, still remembers waking up on a stretcher while serving in Europe during World War II.
As Lawrence “Larry” Hubert was making his way overseas during World War II, the atomic bomb dropped – and just like that, the war was over.
In 1939, George E. Shaver was a 21-year-old student working at the Kinney Shoe Company in Eau Claire and attending Eau Claire State Teachers College.
Tom Ostlund’s parents didn’t share much information about their military service with their children.
A native of Stanley, Wisconsin, is using his military experience to inform the success of his personal and professional life.
Although Kenneth G. Spencer didn’t see combat in World War II or realize his hopes of becoming a fighter pilot, he was on the cutting edge of …
