River Valley Media Group seeks Reader’s Choice nominations

Once again, the River Valley Media Group is asking for your help in nominating, and naming, this year’s Reader’s Choice winners.

The nomination phase opens on June 21 and runs through July 7. Nominate your favorites in dozens of categories by visiting https://lacrossetribune.com/contests.

“Our Reader’s Choice contest gives our readers the chance to nomination their favorite businesses across many categories. The La Crosse area is the home of world-class businesses and people, and they deserve to be recognized,” said Paul Pehler, president and director of local sales and marketing for the River Valley Media Group. “Our Reader’s Choice contest was built with that spirit in mind.”

After nominations, voting will be open August 2-18 to determine the winners and runners up.

“This really is the community’s contest, an avenue for them share their passion and love local businesses, and we’re honored to be able to host it. I’d encourage everyone to nominate and vote for their favorites and help us celebrate the Reader’s Choice,” Pehler said.

Be sure to share your favorites in the categories of food and restaurants; drinks and nightlife; services and shopping; health and beauty; local; home and living; and automotive. And good luck, all!

