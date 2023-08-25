It’s been the summer of movies as Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” has become one of the highest-grossing movies of all times – garnering close to $1.3 billion worth of tickets.

For those wanting to catch the latest summer flicks – or see them again – Sunday, Aug. 27 is National Cinema Day and theaters around the area are celebrating with discounted tickets and concessions.

National Cinema Day was started last year by the Cinema Foundation. More than 3,000 locations and 30,000 movie screens across the country will participate in the one-day event.

“Movies have the power to bring us together to share in the joy, the thrill and the magic of a great story told on the big screen,” said Michael O’Leary, President & CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners. “National Cinema Day is a celebration of movie fandom and of the uniting role that movie theaters play in our communities.”

La Crosse

Marcus Theaters is offering moviegoers $4 admission for any movie, all day long. Concession discounts include $3 regular-sized fountain drinks, $3 hot dogs and $3 Samuel Adams seasonal beer.

Sunday’s movie showings include current releases and also some old favorites like “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” and “Jurassic Park” in 3-D.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at www.marcustheatres.com/theatre-locations/la-crosse-cinema-la-crosse.

Chippewa Falls

Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls will offer $4 tickets for all movies, $4 off all concession combos, speciality pizzas and 16-ounce tap brews.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at https://miconcinemas.com/.

Winona

The Winona 7 Theatre is participating in the celebration again with $4 admission all day. There will also be a concession special, which is a free 44-ounce popcorn with any drink purchase.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at https://www.cectheatres.com/theatre/20/Winona-7-Theatre.