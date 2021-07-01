Riverfest 2021: Fireworks, food and family fun

The Kwik Trip and Chad Erickson Memorial Fireworks Extravaganza will start at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Family fun

Magic of Isaiah, the Kenny Ahern Family Comedy Show and children's music from Emma Blank will be featured daily. Sunday at noon brings a Kid's Parade followed by Children's Races at 1 p.m.

Athletics

The BMX talents of the Dialed Action Sports Team and the River City Water Skiers will be in action Friday through Sunday, and the Fly Board Extreme water team will be out Friday and Saturday.

Individuals looking to get active themselves can sign up for the Coulee Region Cornhole Tournament, happening noon Saturday.

Music

Artists of all genres will be taking the stage this weekend, with classic rock from Tom Conrad of The Journey Men and The Remainders, jazz from The Cross Section and Seven Rivers Jazz Band and country from Jacked Up and Blue Collar 40.

Boogie and the Yo Yoz will take on pop hits, Crooked Willow offers Americana melodies and Tragic Americans sing the rockin' blues.