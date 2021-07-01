Riverfest 2021: Fireworks, food and family fun

Riverfest kicked off Wednesday, with community members eagerly awaiting the event's return following the 2020 cancellation.
The multi-day celebration at Riverside Park, founded in 1983, was put on pause during the coronavirus pandemic but resumed this year for five fun filled days of music, food, games and, of course, fireworks.
Admission buttons are $10 at the gate, with children 12 and under admitted for free.
Food and drink
The beer tent is back, with offerings including Downtown Brown Ale from Pearl Street Brewery and Riverfest Summer Ale from Turtle Stack Brewery.
Classic food vendors including J-N-J Concessions, Stumpy's Concessions and Tom Thumb Donuts return, along with plenty of fried fare from cheese curds to battered pickles.
Dessert options are plentiful, with two kettle corn vendors, licorice and shaved ice on the docket.
For meals, Pappi's Taqueria Y Mas is serving burritos and tacos and Sparky's Spit is selling BBQ, while Origin Experiences offers a health-conscious option with farm to table fare.
Patriotic events
On Friday, a military breakfast will be held at 9 a.m., and 11 a.m. flag folding ceremonies will occur Friday and Sunday.
The Kwik Trip and Chad Erickson Memorial Fireworks Extravaganza will start at 10 p.m. Sunday.
Family fun
Magic of Isaiah, the Kenny Ahern Family Comedy Show and children's music from Emma Blank will be featured daily. Sunday at noon brings a Kid's Parade followed by Children's Races at 1 p.m.
Athletics
The BMX talents of the Dialed Action Sports Team and the River City Water Skiers will be in action Friday through Sunday, and the Fly Board Extreme water team will be out Friday and Saturday.
Individuals looking to get active themselves can sign up for the Coulee Region Cornhole Tournament, happening noon Saturday.
Music
Artists of all genres will be taking the stage this weekend, with classic rock from Tom Conrad of The Journey Men and The Remainders, jazz from The Cross Section and Seven Rivers Jazz Band and country from Jacked Up and Blue Collar 40.
Boogie and the Yo Yoz will take on pop hits, Crooked Willow offers Americana melodies and Tragic Americans sing the rockin' blues.
Chris Kroeze, alum of "The Voice," will be onstage at 10 p.m. Saturday, and the Last Call rock band will close out Sunday's musical acts at 9 p.m.
For a complete Riverfest schedule, visit https://riverfestlacrosse.com/schedule/.
For more information on Riverfest, visit https://riverfestlacrosse.com, call 608-782-2600 or email info@riverfestlacrosse.com
