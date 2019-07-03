{{featured_button_text}}
Flag-folding ceremony

U.S. Navy Petty Officers Kellen Swanson and Steven Erhardt fold the U.S. flag Wednesday during the opening ceremony of Riverfest 2019 at Riverside Park.

La Crosse's celebration of Independence Day and the Mississippi River kicked off Wednesday with the opening ceremony of Riverfest 2019.

The ceremony featured La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and 2019 Commodore Bill LaRue, as well as representatives from the U.S. Navy, who performed a flag-folding ceremony.

070419-lt-nws-riverfest

The Riverfest Commodores and representatives from the U.S. Navy raise the flag Wednesday during the opening ceremony of Riverfest 2019.

