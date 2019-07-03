La Crosse's celebration of Independence Day and the Mississippi River kicked off Wednesday with the opening ceremony of Riverfest 2019.
The ceremony featured La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat and 2019 Commodore Bill LaRue, as well as representatives from the U.S. Navy, who performed a flag-folding ceremony.
For more information on Riverfest events, visit RiverfestLaCrosse.com.
Riverfest Media Director Derek Martin stopped by to provide a preview to this holiday weeken…
Riverfest will kick off Wednesday in La Crosse with music, food, entertainers and even helic…
