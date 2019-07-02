Riverfest opens Wednesday and continues through Saturday in La Crosse’s Riverside Park.
In addition to food and family fun on opening day, country singer Morgan Wallen will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Fireworks will be a highlight July 4 and Saturday night.
Read more at lacrossetribune.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.