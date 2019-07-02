{{featured_button_text}}

Riverfest opens Wednesday and continues through Saturday in La Crosse’s Riverside Park.

In addition to food and family fun on opening day, country singer Morgan Wallen will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Fireworks will be a highlight July 4 and Saturday night.

Read more at lacrossetribune.com.

