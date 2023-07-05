Riverfest’s 40th anniversary Fourth of July celebrations went out with a bang, or two. Crowds descended slowly into La Cross Riverside Park in the Tuesday heat, which reached the mid-90s at times and prompted the cancellation of the River City Championship Wrestling event.
Early in the day, lawn chairs littered the grassy banks of the Mississippi River while dozens of boats lined up near the shore to secure a view of the fireworks. The smell of funnel cakes wafted over the grounds as some dipped their toes into the park’s fountain to cool off.
Saskia Hatvany
Riverfest, which was officially given its name in 1983, celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. Before then, La Crosse’s Riverside Park had long been a place of gatherings and festivals.
This year’s festivities featured games, performances, classic cars and tours of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter ship Wyaconda.
The proceeds raised are estimated to top $1.1 million, according to the organizer’s website.
After sunset, La Crosse band The Remainders closed the musical show before the event’s annual fireworks display took center stage over the Mississippi River in hues of red and blue.
Images from the conclusion of Riverfest 2023
Riverfest 2023
Kids play on the inflatable jousting arena in the children's play area at Riverfest.
Riverfest 2023
Diane Schaefer and Paul Szeflinski of La Crosse brave the mid-afternoon heat at Riverfest on July 4.
Saskia Hatvany
Riverfest 2023
Nicole Blank and her son Frank Garrow from Holmen enjoy their cotton candy while awaiting the Fourth of July Fireworks show.
Riverfest 2023
The sky lights up in red and blue during the Fourth of July fireworks display in La Crosse.
Saskia Hatvany
Riverfest, 2023
Carol Letcher and Larry Capps await the fireworks display. The pair drove from Kansas to attend the 40th anniversary of Riverfest.
Riverfest 2023
Ronda Hayter allows Riverfest attendees to pet her blue and gold macaw named Jasper on July 4, 2023. Ronda and her husband Jim like to go to events to socialize Jasper, who is six years old and lives with the pair in Onalaska.
Riverfest 2023
Jan Cline dances with her granddaughter Adah Cline at Riverfest. Local La Crosse band The Remainders closed the evening musical show.
Saskia Hatvany
Riverfest 2023
Kids play on the cannon at Riverside Park, a monument that has been in the park for more than 100 years. It was originally captured from the Spanish army during the Cuban War of Independence.
Riverfest 2023
Jasper, a blue and gold macaw from Onalaska, spreads his wings to impress a festivalgoer at Riverfest In La Crosse.
Riverfest 2023
Festival goers take to Riverside Park for funnel cakes and and festivities.
Riverfest 2023
A girl climbs into the inflatable bouncing castle during Fourth of July celebrations at Riverside Park in La Crosse, WI.
Riverfest 2023
Riverfest attendees await the annual fireworks display on the banks of the Mississipi River in La Crosse, WI.
Riverfest 2023
Kids joust with foam noodles in the children’s play area at Riverfest.
Riverfest 2023
A boy cools off in the fountain at Riverfest on July 4, 2023.
Riverfest 2023
Attendees line up at the Gyro stand at Riverside Park during Riverfest.
Riverfest 2023
A boy waits for ice cream at Riverfest, in La Crosse.
Saskia Hatvany
Riverfest 2023
Dennis O Love from Holmen hands out beaded necklaces to festival goers on July 4, 2023.
Riverfest 2023
A couple watches the Fourth of July fireworks display at Riverside Park.
Riverfest 2023
Boats line up on the banks of Riverside Park in La Crosse, WI, to await the Fourth of July fireworks display.
Saskia Hatvany
Riverfest 2023
Crowds watch Riverfest's Fourth of July fireworks display in La Crosse, Wisconsin. This year was the annual festival's 40th anniversary.
Saskia Hatvany
