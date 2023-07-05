Riverfest’s 40th anniversary Fourth of July celebrations went out with a bang, or two. Crowds descended slowly into La Cross Riverside Park in the Tuesday heat, which reached the mid-90s at times and prompted the cancellation of the River City Championship Wrestling event.

Early in the day, lawn chairs littered the grassy banks of the Mississippi River while dozens of boats lined up near the shore to secure a view of the fireworks. The smell of funnel cakes wafted over the grounds as some dipped their toes into the park’s fountain to cool off.

Riverfest, which was officially given its name in 1983, celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. Before then, La Crosse’s Riverside Park had long been a place of gatherings and festivals.

This year’s festivities featured games, performances, classic cars and tours of the U.S. Coast Guard cutter ship Wyaconda.

The proceeds raised are estimated to top $1.1 million, according to the organizer’s website.

After sunset, La Crosse band The Remainders closed the musical show before the event’s annual fireworks display took center stage over the Mississippi River in hues of red and blue.

