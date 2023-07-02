The vessel that keeps commerce moving on the Mississippi River docked Saturday for Riverfest.

"Those barges that go up and down the river — we guarantee them a navigable channel," said U.S. Coast Guard DC Second Class Zane Ramsden, who serves on the U.S. Coast Guard cutter ship Wyaconda.

Ramsden and fellow crew members led Riverfest visitors through guided tours of Wyaconda, which travels between St. Paul, Minnesota, and Dubuque, Iowa, to monitor depth levels in the Mississippi. He said it's the vessel's mission is to maintain a channel at least 100 feet wide and 9 feet deep to assure uninterrupted barge traffic.

Senior Chief Carson Gillum, Wyaconda's officer in charge, said La Crosse is a natural place to share the ship's mission with the public.

"La Crosse is awesome," Gillum said. "We stop in La Crosse at least once every trip we make."

The tours led about a dozen people through the tight quarters of the ship, which was built in 1965. The ship is equipped with bunks, shower and bathroom facilities and a kitchen to accommodate a crew of 16 people on duty for shifts of 9-12 days.

"If we run any longer than that, we'll run out of food," Ramsden said.

The Wyaconda tours are new to the 40th annual Riverfest, which began June 30 and concludes with the evening fireworks display July 4. The festival featured its usual mix of music, shows and food. Among the attractions this year are the River City Water Skiers, cornhole tournament, professional wrestling, a river vault competition, the La Crosse Fire Department's fire safety simulator, bounce houses and a car show.

"I like the variety we have to offer," said Riverfest media director D.J. Olbrys.

Riverfest concludes Tuesday with the Firecracker 4-mile run, Military Appreciation Day and the fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day starting at 10 p.m.

"It's going to be a good (fireworks) show," Olbrys said. "They have new fireworks they're going to try this year."