The 7 Rivers Alliance seeks nominations for the Lee Rasch Community Partnership Award.
The award, sponsored by WIPFLI and Western Technical College, was created to honor the outstanding work of nonprofit organizations and their partnerships with public and private sector organizations in wouthwest Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.
It is named after the former longtime president of Western.
The award-winning partnership will receive $1,000 and will be announced at the 7 Rivers Alliance State of the Region meeting on Nov. 13 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
For selection criteria and for nominations, please go to the 7 Rivers Alliance website at www.7riversalliance.org.
Previous winners have been The Opportunity Center of Prairie du Chien and the La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestra.
