The 7 Rivers Alliance, Southwest Wisconsin ITBEC and the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority are sponsoring a summit on housing Wednesday, Dec. 4, in La Crosse.
The 7 Rivers Alliance in 2017 identified the lack of affordable housing in the region as one of the three barriers to attracting and retaining a workforce.
The summit will explore some of the challenges and opportunities to help educate local government leaders, business leaders, Realtors and others with the goal of helping communities identify solutions.
You have free articles remaining.
“We have a full day of speakers and presenters who will share many projects and ideas from across the region,” said Chris Hardie, 7 Rivers Alliance CEO. “We hope that participants will come away with some solutions to their community’s housing challenge.”
The summit will be at the La Crosse AmericInn by Wyndham, 1835 Rose St., from 8 a.m. to 3:30. Cost is $25 for 7 Rivers Alliance members and $30 for non-members. Lunch will be served.
To register, go to 7riversalliance.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.