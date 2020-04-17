Riverside Corporate Wellness, state Health Department launch digital COVID-19 screening tool

Looking to ease the burden on local hospitals during COVID-19, Riverside Corporate Wellness has launched a new platform for screening potential patients.
Developed in partnership with the Wisconsin State Department of Health Services, the initiative consists of a website, online screening tool and call center, available to residents statewide.
Via computer, tablet or smartphone, people concerned about potential COVID-19 symptoms can complete a series of questions designed to assess risk and severity of illness. The eight-minute screening, designed using analysis technology, will be reviewed by licensed medical professionals, including a team of 21 registered nurses, hired by Riverside Corporate Wellness.
"The ability to provide additional opportunities for employment and technology-based health solutions for public accessibility are crucial to the strength and well-being of our community and the entire state of Wisconsin," said Patricia Wszolek, chief operating officer of Riverside Corporate Wellness.
The free, multifaceted platform was created to reduce the number of calls and visits to already inundated hospitals and health-care entities, as well as providing those with COVID-19 concerns fast, accurate information and instruction. Further, the digital platform allows for following of social distancing guidelines and limits exposure to symptomatic or asymptomatic people, helping minimize spread of the virus.
Upon completion of the approximately 24-question online screening, available in both English and Spanish, users also will receive information and materials on self care and isolation guidelines.
If the screening results reveal no emergency health concerns, users will be redirected to the applicable health care resources.
Those deemed at risk or likely infected by the virus can expect a call from a health professional within an hour — and often in as little as 15 minutes — 24 hours a day, seven days a week — and will get guidance about whether official COVID-19 testing or medical attention is needed. Anyone who completes the screening can opt in or out of receiving a call back.
As of Thursday afternoon, the site had nearly 18,000 visits, with up to 3,000 of those people completing screenings and 2,585 receiving call backs, according to Kevin Tyburski, marketing and communications coordinator for Riverside Corporate Wellness.
In addition to screenings, the platform offers a phone consultation service, with updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin State Department of Health Services and the ability to have any questions about COVID-19 answered by a health-care professional.
"I am extremely proud of our team at RCW for accomplishing the implementation of this expanded telehealth resource for the public during this unprecedented health emergency," Wszolek says. "The flexibility and progressiveness of RCW to develop and deploy this resource on a large scale, in mere days, is awe-inspiring."
For more information or to utilize the screening or telephone service, visit www.wihealthconnect.com.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
