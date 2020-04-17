Riverside Corporate Wellness, state Health Department launch digital COVID-19 screening tool

Upon completion of the approximately 24-question online screening, available in both English and Spanish, users also will receive information and materials on self care and isolation guidelines.

If the screening results reveal no emergency health concerns, users will be redirected to the applicable health care resources.

Those deemed at risk or likely infected by the virus can expect a call from a health professional within an hour — and often in as little as 15 minutes — 24 hours a day, seven days a week — and will get guidance about whether official COVID-19 testing or medical attention is needed. Anyone who completes the screening can opt in or out of receiving a call back.

As of Thursday afternoon, the site had nearly 18,000 visits, with up to 3,000 of those people completing screenings and 2,585 receiving call backs, according to Kevin Tyburski, marketing and communications coordinator for Riverside Corporate Wellness.

In addition to screenings, the platform offers a phone consultation service, with updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin State Department of Health Services and the ability to have any questions about COVID-19 answered by a health-care professional.