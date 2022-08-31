Rivoli hosting "Elvis on Screen" movie series

The Rivoli's movie schedule is all shook up, with the city's upcoming Elvis Explosion event serving as inspiration for a four-day slate of films about the 1950's icon.

When Jonathan Gelatt and family took over ownership of the historic theater this summer, plans for the Rivoli included bringing classic films back to the big screen, and incorporating double features. Both will be integrated into the "Elvis on Screen" extravaganza, which kicks of at 5 p.m. Thursday with back to back showings of "Viva Las Vegas" and "Elvis on Tour" for $6 admission. Only fools won't rush in when doors open at 4:30 p.m., as Elvis Tribute Artist Chadwick Gaines will be decked out and ready to mingle and pose for pics.

Friday's schedule includes oldschool films "Jailhouse Rock" at 5 p.m. and "Honeymoon in Vegas" at 5:10 and 7:15 p.m. The wildly successful 2022 film "Elvis," directed by Baz Luhrmann, will make its Rivoli debut at 7 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, "Jailhouse Rock" will play at noon, "Honeymoon in Vegas" at 3 p.m. and the 2022 "Elvis" at noon and 2 p.m.

The theater had already planned to at some point screen the new Elvis movie, with star Austin Butler, previously known for his roles on popular tween and teen TV shows, giving a performance well received by fans and critics.

"It was just an idea that snowballed," Gelatt said of pairing the new film with the old. Going through archival photos of the Rivoli, Gelatt found images of Elvis movies listed on the marquee and thought, "Wouldn't it be cool to bring back some of the movies that played in the 50s and 60s, and it will be the first time these have been seen at the Rivoli in 60 years?"

For the younger crowd perhaps unfamiliar with Elvis's movies or music, Gelatt thinks the 2022 movie may draw them in, noting, "The guy that plays Elvis is generating a lot of excitement and a lot of Oscars buzz." Gelatt himself was not particularly interested in Elvis -- "I was a little skeptical," he says -- until he attended Elvis Explosion a couple years ago.

"And then it clicked and became a fan and started to get it more," Gelatt says. "For the younger people, you've got nothing to lose, it's only $6, but also it's really fun to see him perform 'live' and get a better understanding of who he was and why he was such a huge towering cultural figure. Which is why it was so important for us to include the "Elvis on Tour" documentary. You really want to see what all they hype is about, and that movie does a good job of translating that."

In keeping with the vintage vibe, the Rivoli's social media will feature old advertisements and articles about the theater, which originally ran in the Tribune and were archived at the La Crosse Public Library. A local graphic artist created a retro black and white poster promoting this week's Elvis on Screen series.

"Jailhouse Rock" and "Honeymoon in Vegas" and will continue showings through Sept. 8, with the 2022 "Elvis" staying an additional week and "Grease" being added Sept. 9 as a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John.

The Rivoli will continue showing favorites from decades past, including "The Breakfast Club," "Mean Girls" and "School of Rock" in mid to late September. A movie marathon is planned for October, with renovations to the Rivoli's party room, now to be a lounge and bar, expected to be completed late fall.

For more information, visit https://www.rivoli.net/