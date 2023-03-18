When Jonathan Gelatt took over the Rivoli Theatre last summer, he was keen on seeking community feedback, hoping to draw in faces old and new to the iconic downtown establishment.

Since reopening, the Rivoli, purchased by Jonathan and siblings Clara and Phillip, has held a series of themed movie events, and a local father and daughter pair offered inspiration for the newest film festival.

Throughout the month of March, a number of Westerns are being screened and on Saturday, March 25, the theater will host a Western Film Festival and Costume Contest.

The suggestion from Mark and Mallory Fulcher to highlight Westerns "Is something we were very excited about," Gelatt said. "A major goal for us is working with people in and around the Coulee community to have fun events such as this, and we're hoping this event attracts even more people who have fun ideas to the Rivoli's door."

The Saturday lineup includes "The Searchers" from 1956, "The Outlaw Josey Wales" from 1976, and "The Wild Bunch" from 1969, all "seminal films in their own right," Gelatt said.

"I think for cinematic presentation, Westerns are kind of the top of the line, especially because they were produced before home video and television and all that," Gelatt notes. "So they really knew how to take advantage of the largest screen."

If you go WHAT: Western Film Festival and Costume Contest WHERE: 117 4th St. N, La Crosse WHEN: Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25 COST: $15 for all 3 films before Tuesday, or $25 starting Wednesday TICKETS: www.rivoli.net

While the films are several decades old, Gelatt sees their relevance to the modern era.

"Westerns represent American mythology and I also think a lot of these films deal with people who are going through great periods of change, great periods of social change and also very violent periods of change," says Gelatt. "And unfortunately, you look around the world right now we are also going through a lot of similar things. These Westerns become about how people navigate these situations and the way that our morals are shifted and defined by the worlds that we live in.

"So be it a cowboy setting or a knight in a castle setting or a sci-fi setting, these human questions go through all of the movies, and I think Westerns do an amazing job of presenting that, along with presenting an extremely historically accurate version of our country."

Tickets to see all three films are $15 when purchased by Tuesday, and $25 starting Wednesday. Contextual footage will be played during intermissions, including clips of Martin Scorsese talking about the first time he saw "The Searchers" and behind-the-scenes content.

"It's fun to lead into older movies this way because it gives people who might not be familiar with them some idea of why these are important and what they're about to see," says Gelatt.

The event will also include a costume contest, open to all ages. No real or pretend weapons are allowed. Mark Fulcher and a representative from River Junction Trade Company, which sells Old West attire, will judge, with winners announced prior to the last film at 7 p.m. The first place winner will receive a Movie Party Package for 11 people, including $250 in concessions. Additional prizes include free pizzas and movie passes.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.rivoli.net.

