Road closures expected near Fourth and Mississippi Streets for water valve work

Partial lane and full street closures are expected on and around Fourth Street this week due to water utility work.

Starting Tuesday morning, the northbound right lane on Fourth Street South near the Mississippi Street intersection will be closed, the La Crosse Utilities Department said. Officials said this intersection is the only one that will be impacted by the construction.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the work to replace water valves, Mississippi from Fourth to Fifth Avenue South will also be closed.

Officials say to expect delays during the work and advise caution while driving through the area as traffic patterns change.

The project is expected to be completed and roads reopened by 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, weather depending.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0