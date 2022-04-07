 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Road construction to begin on Houska Drive next Monday, dog park will remain open

  • 0

A reconstruction of Joseph Houska Drive will begin next Monday, April 11, according to the city of La Crosse Engineering Department.

The work will be done between Hood Street and the Market Street pedestrian bridge, and the road will be closed during the construction.

The project is expected to last until late May, the city said.

During that time, the Houska Dog Park will remain open. Those wanting to use the park should use the gravel road on the east side of Isle La Plume to access it.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: UW-Madison Dhavan Shah on Democracy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News