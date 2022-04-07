Road construction to begin on Houska Drive next Monday, dog park will remain open

A reconstruction of Joseph Houska Drive will begin next Monday, April 11, according to the city of La Crosse Engineering Department.

The work will be done between Hood Street and the Market Street pedestrian bridge, and the road will be closed during the construction.

The project is expected to last until late May, the city said.

During that time, the Houska Dog Park will remain open. Those wanting to use the park should use the gravel road on the east side of Isle La Plume to access it.

