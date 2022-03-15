Road to Hixon Forest trailhead closed to prevent damage during springtime thaw

Quarry Road, which connects trail-users to hiking and biking trails in Hixon Forest, closed Tuesday until further notice, the city announced.

The road is closed annually is to prevent damage to the road and trails during the freeze-thaw cycle in spring.

This time of year, snow and ice begins to thaw during the day, turning trails and unpaved routes muddy. Users then leave tracks from shoes or tires which can damage the trail when it freezes over again at night.

"Trail users are encouraged to think before they sink. If you're on the trails during this fragile time of year and begin to leave tracks, it's time to turn back," the city said in its statement. "If the trails are dry and firm, they are considered suitable for use and are open. If your foot or tire leaves a mark, the trail is closed."

The city said that giving the trails "a break now will mean less closures needed in the future for expensive repair work."

In the meantime, the city encouraged residents to use the paved trails or explore neighborhoods.

Updated information on specific trail conditions can be found at cityoflacrosse.org/your-government/departments/parks-recreation-forestry or oratrails.org.

