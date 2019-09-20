In his early 20s, Rob Greenfield would polish his car and dream of becoming a millionaire.
Now, in his early 30s, he picks food out of dumpsters and lives simply and sustainably in a tiny house.
“I was living the average American life for a while, very wasteful, very focused on material possessions,” Greenfield said. “Then I started watching documentaries and reading books, and I realized that the life I was living was causing a lot of destruction. I decided to drastically change my lifestyle, for the benefit of the earth, the community and myself.”
Greenfield, an environmental activist whose unorthodox methods of raising awareness have been featured by national news outlets, will share his stories at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in UW-La Crosse’s Graff Main Hall, Hesprich Auditorium.
A native of Ashland, Greenfield graduated from UW-L with a biology degree in 2009.
He’s come a long way since his college days, when his self-described priorities were “binge-drinking on every weekend” and “macking on pretty much every good-looking girl I saw.”
For Greenfield, the last decade has been filled with a series of headline-grabbing stunts, all meant to bring people’s attention to the environment.
He’s biked across the continental United States three times.
He’s spent a month wearing a suit made of garbage, to encourage people to reduce their waste.
And he’s winding down a year in which he grew or foraged all of his food, including fishing it out of dumpsters.
When the cameras are off, Greenfield doesn’t hop into a sports car and retreat to a fancy house. To the best of his ability, he lives the life he promotes to the public — eating a mostly plant-based diet, biking instead of driving, making things people normally buy, producing zero waste.
He even got a vasectomy, “so that I could dedicate my time on Earth to the masses, rather than raising my own child … and set an example of a man taking responsibility for birth control.” (This particular decision, he acknowledges, was extreme and deeply personal.)
“I decided in many ways to remove convenience from my life,” he said. “That makes things more challenging, but overall, I do it because it’s worth it.”
This way of living, Greenfield knows, is unrealistic for almost everyone. But there are small things people can do, things that take minimal effort, that can make a big difference.
First, he said, people can eat less meat and more fruits and vegetables, and support local farmers over large supermarkets.
They can avoid products that come with plastic packaging and shop at stores that do the same, such as Full Circle Supply on Main Street.
And they can simply look into their trash cans at home, to see if there’s any unnecessary waste.
“A lot of people are very uninterested in making changes, and that’s fine. I focus on people who are interested and who want their actions to be more in line with their beliefs,” Greenfield said. “ I think a lot of people are waking up in the reality of 2019, and there’s a feeling deep inside that they want to make a change. I’m here to help them with that.”
