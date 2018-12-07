On Nov. 2, Boy Scout Troop 100 from Minneapolis was on its way to Camp Decorah in Holmen.
As we turned off I-94 at the Hwy. 95 exit in Hixton, our bus’s brake lines sprung several leaks. We managed to drive into the Hixton Travel Plaza with the little braking ability the bus still had.
After we determined the bus was not drivable and probably not worth fixing, we decided to ferry the 51 Boy Scouts and leaders to Camp Decorah in the 15-passenger van that accompanied the bus.
You welcomed us to stay in the restaurant area of the travel plaza that night while we waited, until we were all on our way to Decorah. For that we are grateful. It was a cold, dark night, but you welcomed us with light and warmth (and bathrooms). Even though you closed at midnight, there was still one more group of scouts that hadn’t been picked up, and you locked the doors and let us stay inside until the van returned.
Your hospitality made what could have been a miserable night into one more memorable experience.
Robert Fulton and the Scouts and leaders of Troop 100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.