Rock, Gem and Mineral Show returns June 5-6 in Onalaska

The Coulee Rock Club's annual Rock, Gem and Mineral Show returns June 5-6 to the Onalaska Omni Center at 255 Riders club Road.
The event runs 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6. Admission is $2 per person, with children age 6 and under admitted for free.
More than 20 vendors will offer stones, crystals, geodes, fossils and more. The family-friendly event includes prize drawings, silent auctions, a Kids Korner, demonstrations and a food court.
For more information, contact show chair Allison Conrad at 507-895-8109 or rockinbab@acegroup.cc.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.