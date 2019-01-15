ONALASKA — The Gundersen Medical Foundation and Kaplan Professional Education will co-sponsor a “Rock That Purse” event from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Onalaska.
Proceeds will benefit Paula’s Purse, a Gundersen Medical Foundation fund, for distribution to cancer patients and their families who need help buying necessities.
The event, which costs $10 in advance or $15 at the door, will feature live music by The Remainders and The Seven Ravens, raffle prizes and a silent auction.
It is named in memory of Paula Tower, a mammography technologist who worked in Gundersen’s Center for Breast Care for more than 16 years and died of cancer herself.
Tickets are available at Festival Foods, Stoney Creek and the Gundersen Medical Foundation offices on Level 3 of the Gundersen Clinic at 1836 South Ave. in La Crosse.
Anyone who can’t attend the event but would like to help fill Paula’s Purse can sign up to be a sponsor or donate at the foundation’s website, mail donations to Gundersen Medical Foundation at 1836 South Ave.,
La Crosse, WI 54601, with checks payable to GMF/Paula’s Purse and indicating RTP in the memo or call the foundation at 608-775-6600.
