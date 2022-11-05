 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Rock the Red Kettle planned to boost campaign

  • 0

The red kettle campaign is the most iconic and important fundraiser of the year for Salvation Army locations around the world.

The campaign locally accounts for over one third of the Salvation Army’s annual budget and is the driving force, in terms of funding for programs and services offered.

Kettles are seen outside of many storefronts collecting money. And this year there’s a local event to enhance the contributions from the season. On Saturday, Nov. 12, The Salvation Army of La Crosse County will be organizing a kettle kickoff concert titled Rock the Red Kettle at the La Crosse Center in the South Ballroom.

Doors open at 6:30 and music begins at 7 pm.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and there will be a silent auction.

Glass Stiletto, TUGG, and Dan & Mary will provide live music.

People are also reading…

The ticket price for this concert is $10, with applicable processing fees. Tickets purchase at the event will be $15. All proceeds will go to support The Salvation Army programs and services that supports our neighbors in need in the community.

To register, visit salacrosse.org or https://rocktheredkettlelacrosse.eventbrite.com.

A giant red kettle in Times Square kicked off the Salvation Army's holiday fundraising campaign. Measuring over 7-feet, the aluminum kettle hangs from a 32-foot tall stand. The giant kettle is meant to represent the spike in need seen during the pandemic. "Overnight almost, we saw our food requests double," Major Stewart Dalrymple of the Salvation Army of Greater New York, said. "We went from about 3.5 million people being fed the previous year to 7.4 in the midst of the pandemic last year, and so just a great increase in the need for food." Donations were down last Christmas partly due to a reduced number of kettles deployed during the pandemic. But other factors are weighing on the need.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News