Rock the Red Kettle planned to boost campaign

The red kettle campaign is the most iconic and important fundraiser of the year for Salvation Army locations around the world.

The campaign locally accounts for over one third of the Salvation Army’s annual budget and is the driving force, in terms of funding for programs and services offered.

Kettles are seen outside of many storefronts collecting money. And this year there’s a local event to enhance the contributions from the season. On Saturday, Nov. 12, The Salvation Army of La Crosse County will be organizing a kettle kickoff concert titled Rock the Red Kettle at the La Crosse Center in the South Ballroom.

Doors open at 6:30 and music begins at 7 pm.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and there will be a silent auction.

Glass Stiletto, TUGG, and Dan & Mary will provide live music.

The ticket price for this concert is $10, with applicable processing fees. Tickets purchase at the event will be $15. All proceeds will go to support The Salvation Army programs and services that supports our neighbors in need in the community.

To register, visit salacrosse.org or https://rocktheredkettlelacrosse.eventbrite.com.