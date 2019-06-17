The La Crosse Area ALS Support Group will hold its fourth annual "Walk to Defeat ALS" at 9 a.m. June 22 at Gaylord Park, 301 Rock St., Rockland.
The walk to benefit Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis has been marked as 5k, but participants may travel as far as they like. The Rockland Park Days Parade will start at noon, and the hosts invite walkers who can to walk in the parade as well.
Any donation is appreciated, and a donation of $25 or more receives a free T-shirt. It is not a timed event, just a walk with friends and family to help support a worthy cause.
Contact Shari Axelsen at 486-2747 or Carolyn Herman 486-2973 to sign up or get more details.
